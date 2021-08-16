Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division Branch Chief Engineer Rufino Adorno-Avila is the recipient of the Rising Star Award for his leadership achievements and significant work supporting multiple electromagnetic spectrum programs and projects.
Riding the Frequency Waves: NSWC Dahlgren Division Chief Engineer Recognized for Excellence Supporting Electromagnetic Spectrum Programs
