    Rufino Adorno-Avila

    Rufino Adorno-Avila

    DAHLGREN, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2021

    Photo by Diana Stefko 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division Branch Chief Engineer Rufino Adorno-Avila is the recipient of the Rising Star Award for his leadership achievements and significant work supporting multiple electromagnetic spectrum programs and projects.

    Riding the Frequency Waves: NSWC Dahlgren Division Chief Engineer Recognized for Excellence Supporting Electromagnetic Spectrum Programs

