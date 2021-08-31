U.S. Customs and Boarder Protection agents search a 20-foot pleasure craft that was interdicted by a U.S. Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet boat crew due to suspicious activity Aug. 31, 2021 in West Palm Beach, Florida. The Coast Guard Cutter Bernard C. Webber’s crew transferred 8 Hatian migrants to Bahamian authorities Sept. 2, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2021 16:27
|Photo ID:
|6817486
|VIRIN:
|210831-G-AB676-444
|Resolution:
|1024x768
|Size:
|200.63 KB
|Location:
|WEST PALM BEACH, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard transfers 8 migrants to Bahamas, by PO3 Ryan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
