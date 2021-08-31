Coast Guard transfers 8 migrants to Bahamas

U.S. Customs and Boarder Protection agents search a 20-foot pleasure craft that was interdicted by a U.S. Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet boat crew due to suspicious activity Aug. 31, 2021 in West Palm Beach, Florida. The Coast Guard Cutter Bernard C. Webber’s crew transferred 8 Hatian migrants to Bahamian authorities Sept. 2, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard Courtesy photo)

