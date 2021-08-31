Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard transfers 8 migrants to Bahamas

    Coast Guard transfers 8 migrants to Bahamas

    WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Estrada 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    U.S. Customs and Boarder Protection agents search a 20-foot pleasure craft that was interdicted by a U.S. Coast Guard Station Lake Worth Inlet boat crew due to suspicious activity Aug. 31, 2021 in West Palm Beach, Florida. The Coast Guard Cutter Bernard C. Webber’s crew transferred 8 Hatian migrants to Bahamian authorities Sept. 2, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard Courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 16:27
    Photo ID: 6817486
    VIRIN: 210831-G-AB676-444
    Resolution: 1024x768
    Size: 200.63 KB
    Location: WEST PALM BEACH, FL, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard transfers 8 migrants to Bahamas, by PO3 Ryan Estrada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Interdiction
    CBP
    Migrant
    District 7

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT