    NSWC Dahlgren and Philadelphia Divisions Develop Paradigm to Power Ships with Laser Weapons

    DAHLGREN, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2015

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division

    DAHLGREN, Va. - Engineers from Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) and Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) support electrical and thermal laser characterization testing. From left to right, back to front, Chris Heflin of NSWCDD, TJ McKelvey of NSWCPD, Robert Mancini of NSWCPD, Brian Rees of NSWCPD, Charles Nelatury of NSWCPD, Jonathan Schrier of NSWCPD and Michael Richardson of NSWCDD are pictured. In the front row, from left to right, Eric Thompson and Alain Mbateng of NSWCDD are pictured. (U.S. Navy Photo/Released)

