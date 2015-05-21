DAHLGREN, Va. - Engineers from Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division (NSWCDD) and Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) support electrical and thermal laser characterization testing. From left to right, back to front, Chris Heflin of NSWCDD, TJ McKelvey of NSWCPD, Robert Mancini of NSWCPD, Brian Rees of NSWCPD, Charles Nelatury of NSWCPD, Jonathan Schrier of NSWCPD and Michael Richardson of NSWCDD are pictured. In the front row, from left to right, Eric Thompson and Alain Mbateng of NSWCDD are pictured. (U.S. Navy Photo/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.21.2015 Date Posted: 09.02.2021 16:29 Photo ID: 6817462 VIRIN: 210830-N-DI674-001 Resolution: 5152x3864 Size: 7.79 MB Location: DAHLGREN, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NSWC Dahlgren and Philadelphia Divisions Develop Paradigm to Power Ships with Laser Weapons, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.