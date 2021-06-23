Staff Sgt. Sterlin Perkins, 4th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical systems craftsman, looks at his wingman (not pictured) at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 23, 2021. The SJAFB electrical shop is responsible for 35 miles of electrical lines, 800 airfield lights, 334 miles of electrical distribution lines, and serving the base populace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David Lynn)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2021 Date Posted: 09.02.2021 14:26 Photo ID: 6816823 VIRIN: 210623-F-LD599-0012 Resolution: 3936x2624 Size: 3.8 MB Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shedding light on SJAFB electricians, by SrA David Lynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.