    Shedding light on SJAFB electricians

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman David Lynn 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Staff Sgt. Sterlin Perkins, 4th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical systems craftsman, looks at his wingman (not pictured) at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 23, 2021. The SJAFB electrical shop is responsible for 35 miles of electrical lines, 800 airfield lights, 334 miles of electrical distribution lines, and serving the base populace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class David Lynn)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shedding light on SJAFB electricians, by SrA David Lynn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Power
    Civil Engineers
    Electrical
    SJAFB

