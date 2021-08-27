Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ramstein supports evacuees religious needs

    Ramstein supports evacuees religious needs

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.27.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wongwai 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Teijami Abdullan, a Distinctive Religious Group Leader, right, conducts an Islamic ritual as U.S. Air Force Capt. Mir Ali, 86th Airlift Wing Imam, left, participates during Operation Allies Refuge, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 27, 2021. Abdullan assisted Ramstein’s chaplains by tending to the spiritual needs of the evacuees. Evacuees receive support such as temporary lodging, food and water, and access to medical care at Ramstein Air Base while preparing for transportation to their final destinations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wongwai)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 14:26
    Photo ID: 6816747
    VIRIN: 210827-F-CX918-0021
    Resolution: 5161x3721
    Size: 2.55 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ramstein supports evacuees religious needs, by SrA Jacob Wongwai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    evacuation
    Afghanistan
    Afghanwithdrawal
    AfghanEvacuation
    EUCOMAfgEvac

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT