Teijami Abdullan, a Distinctive Religious Group Leader, right, conducts an Islamic ritual as U.S. Air Force Capt. Mir Ali, 86th Airlift Wing Imam, left, participates during Operation Allies Refuge, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 27, 2021. Abdullan assisted Ramstein’s chaplains by tending to the spiritual needs of the evacuees. Evacuees receive support such as temporary lodging, food and water, and access to medical care at Ramstein Air Base while preparing for transportation to their final destinations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jacob Wongwai)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.27.2021 Date Posted: 09.02.2021 14:26 Photo ID: 6816747 VIRIN: 210827-F-CX918-0021 Resolution: 5161x3721 Size: 2.55 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ramstein supports evacuees religious needs, by SrA Jacob Wongwai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.