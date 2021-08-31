U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Spencer PerezDuran secures cases of food from an MV-22B Osprey in support of Joint Task Force-Haiti for a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief mission in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Aug. 31, 2021. PerezDuran is a crew chief with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 266, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Yuritzy Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2021 21:57
|Photo ID:
|6813623
|VIRIN:
|210901-M-EC414-363
|Resolution:
|3316x2211
|Size:
|5.49 MB
|Location:
|PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marines with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing provide humanitarian aid to Haiti, by Cpl Yuritzy Gomez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
