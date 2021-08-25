Gen. Carlos de Almeida Baptista Júnior, Commander of the Brazilian Air Force meets with Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. "Jay" Raymond during a bi-lat meeting at the 36th Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Col. Aug. 25, 2021. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2021 16:37
|Photo ID:
|6813353
|VIRIN:
|210825-F-JY979-0008
|Resolution:
|4737x3158
|Size:
|5.86 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CSO holds bi-lat with Brazilian AF Commander, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT