    CSO holds bi-lat with Brazilian AF Commander

    UNITED STATES

    08.25.2021

    U.S. Space Force Public Affairs

    Gen. Carlos de Almeida Baptista Júnior, Commander of the Brazilian Air Force meets with Chief of Space Operations Gen. John W. "Jay" Raymond during a bi-lat meeting at the 36th Space Symposium in Colorado Springs, Col. Aug. 25, 2021. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Jared Bunn)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 16:37
    Space Force
    Chief Of Space Operations
    SpaceSymposium21

