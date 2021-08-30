Top leadership at Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) meets Aug. 30 to address the root causes of quality management issues that could potentially affect throughput at the depot. Meetings like these have helped change the quality culture at FRCE, said Standards Division Director David Spencer, which in turn led to FRCE becoming the first aviation depot within Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers (COMFRC) to pass an Aerospace Standard (AS) 9110 audit with no findings.
This work, FRCE aces quality management surveillance audit with zero findings, by Heather Wilburn
FRCE aces quality management surveillance audit with zero findings
