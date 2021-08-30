Top leadership at Fleet Readiness Center East (FRCE) meets Aug. 30 to address the root causes of quality management issues that could potentially affect throughput at the depot. Meetings like these have helped change the quality culture at FRCE, said Standards Division Director David Spencer, which in turn led to FRCE becoming the first aviation depot within Commander, Fleet Readiness Centers (COMFRC) to pass an Aerospace Standard (AS) 9110 audit with no findings.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2021 Date Posted: 09.01.2021 14:57 Photo ID: 6813212 VIRIN: 210830-N-AC707-1001 Resolution: 4554x2676 Size: 6.45 MB Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FRCE aces quality management surveillance audit with zero findings, by Heather Wilburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.