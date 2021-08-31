Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE installs first FEMA Hurricane Ida emergency power generator

    BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2021

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Memphis District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers delivered and installed the first Federal Emergency Management Agency emergency temporary power generator at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Home on Tuesday, August 31. The 156-bed facility is in Reserve, Louisiana.The generator will support the veteran home’s electrical requirements until regular electrical services in the area are restored.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Hurricane Ida
    Power Team
    Memphis District
    FEMA mission assignment

