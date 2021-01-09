CFAO Meritorious Advancement

KADENA, Japan (Sept. 1, 2021) Capt. Scott Hardy, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa commanding officer, puts the third class petty officer rank onto Yeoman 3rd Class Pauldaniels Manu, from Accra, Ghana and assigned to CFAO administrative department, during a surprise meritorious advancement promotion for Manu at CFAO on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Sept. 1, 2021. The Navy Meritorious Advancement Program allows command leadership to promote their most qualified Sailors ahead of each of the semi-annual Navy-wide advancement exam cycles and accounts for only 20 percent of all enlisted advancements each calendar year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

