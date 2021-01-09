Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CFAO Meritorious Advancement

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class David Krigbaum 

    Commander, Fleet Activities, Okinawa

    KADENA, Japan (Sept. 1, 2021) Capt. Scott Hardy, Commander, Fleet Activities Okinawa commanding officer, puts the third class petty officer rank onto Yeoman 3rd Class Pauldaniels Manu, from Accra, Ghana and assigned to CFAO administrative department, during a surprise meritorious advancement promotion for Manu at CFAO on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan Sept. 1, 2021. The Navy Meritorious Advancement Program allows command leadership to promote their most qualified Sailors ahead of each of the semi-annual Navy-wide advancement exam cycles and accounts for only 20 percent of all enlisted advancements each calendar year. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class David R. Krigbaum)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: ACCRA, GH
    promotion
    Japan
    Okinawa
    meritorious advancement program
    CFAO

