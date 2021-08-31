Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCSD’s Sterile Processing Department Receives Award

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mariterese Merrique 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    210831-N-XZ205-1007
    SAN DIEGO (Aug. 31, 2021) Capt. Kim Davis, Naval Medical Center San Diego’s (NMCSD) commanding officer (front left) and Capt. Timothy Wilks, NMCSD’s executive officer (furthest left), award NMCSD’s Sterile Processing Department with a Patient Safety Champion Award at the hospital Aug. 31. The award was given in recognition of the good work done by the Sailors and civilians in the department. NMCSD's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mariterese Merrique)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 17:15
    Photo ID: 6812051
    VIRIN: 210831-N-XZ205-1007
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCSD’s Sterile Processing Department Receives Award, by PO3 Mariterese Merrique, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NMCSD
    award
    Sterile Processing Department
    NMRTC San Diego

