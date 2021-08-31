NMCSD’s Sterile Processing Department Receives Award

210831-N-XZ205-1007

SAN DIEGO (Aug. 31, 2021) Capt. Kim Davis, Naval Medical Center San Diego’s (NMCSD) commanding officer (front left) and Capt. Timothy Wilks, NMCSD’s executive officer (furthest left), award NMCSD’s Sterile Processing Department with a Patient Safety Champion Award at the hospital Aug. 31. The award was given in recognition of the good work done by the Sailors and civilians in the department. NMCSD's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mariterese Merrique)

Date Taken: 08.31.2021 Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US