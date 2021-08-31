Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska Army National Guard mechanic works on vehicle

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2021

    Photo by Spc. Grace Nechanicky 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Spc. Brodie Smith, a wheeled vehicle mechanic with the 207th Engineer Utility Detachment, works hard on one of the Alaska Army National Guard’s vehicles at the Combined Support Maintenance Shop on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Aug., 31, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Grace Nechanicky)

    This work, Alaska Army National Guard mechanic works on vehicle, by SPC Grace Nechanicky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    mechanic
    Alaska Army National Guard
    AKNG
    207th Engineer Utility Detachment
    207th EUD

