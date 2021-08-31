Spc. Brodie Smith, a wheeled vehicle mechanic with the 207th Engineer Utility Detachment, works hard on one of the Alaska Army National Guard’s vehicles at the Combined Support Maintenance Shop on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Aug., 31, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Grace Nechanicky)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 15:24
|Photo ID:
|6811834
|VIRIN:
|210831-Z-PL215-1001
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|19.14 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alaska Army National Guard mechanic works on vehicle, by SPC Grace Nechanicky, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT