    I Am Navy Medicine – Lt. Daniel St. Clair, Clinical Psychologist – at NMRTC Bremerton

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    a calming presence…Lt. Daniel St. Clair, Mental Health division officer, Substance Abuse Rehabilitation Program (SARP) director, and clinical psychologist at NMRTC Bremerton, was recently selected as his command’s junior officer of the quarter. St. Clair was recognized for his helping to lead the command’s Mental Health and SARP efforts on converting their care delivery model from 100 percent face-to-face to 93 percent virtual care through both telephonic and video-assisted modalities. The clinic was the first to author and execute a standard operating procedure that ensured the safe delivery of virtual care. Their lessons learned laid the groundwork for delivering video-assisted care across numerous ambulatory care clinics and throughout the Military Health System Puget Sound Market. He was also specifically selected to deploy onboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN-71) which returned from a five-month deployment in May into the Western Pacific, on the heels of a lengthy 2020 deployment impacted by a COVID-19 outbreak. He provided acute care, routine care, inpatient care and crisis response mental health services in support for four commands, nine squadrons, and over 5,500 service members (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 10:40
    Photo ID: 6811312
    VIRIN: 210819-N-HU933-212
    Resolution: 3968x3914
    Size: 3.17 MB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I Am Navy Medicine – Lt. Daniel St. Clair, Clinical Psychologist – at NMRTC Bremerton, by Douglas Stutz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    mental health
    SARP
    nhb
    #NavyMedicine
    nmrtc bremerton

