    Notable Nomad August

    EGLIN AIR FORCE B, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Airman Leandra Garcia 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jousha Crawford, 33rd Maintenance Group administrator, poses for a portrait, Aug. 25, 2021 at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. Crawford was recognized as the August Notable Nomad for his exemplary work at the 33rd Fighter Wing. The award was presented by the 33rd FW commander. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Airman Leandra Garcia)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 09:08
    Photo ID: 6811025
    VIRIN: 210827-F-NY200-1001
    Resolution: 5109x3379
    Size: 6.68 MB
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE B, FL, US
    Airmen
    Portrait
    lightning
    jet
    F-35 Lightning II

