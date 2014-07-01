Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NY National Guard on post after 9/11

    NY National Guard on post after 9/11

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.07.0014

    Courtesy Photo

    New York National Guard

    A New York Army National Guard Soldier mans a checkpoint at the World Trade Center in New York City on Sept. 14, 2001 following the 9/11 attacks which brought down the Trade Center's Twin Towers. New York National Guard Soldiers and Airmen played a key role in the state response to the attack. More than 14,000 members of the New York Army and Air National Guard, the New York Naval Militia and the New York Guard were on duty at some points in the months after the attack.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.0014
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 09:05
    Photo ID: 6811009
    VIRIN: 010914-Z-A3538-1001
    Resolution: 400x600
    Size: 60.33 KB
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NY National Guard on post after 9/11, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NY National Guard members responded selflessly to attacks on Sept. 11, 2001

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Army National Guard

    TAGS

    World Trade Center
    9/11
    Sept. 11
    2001
    New York Army National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT