A New York Army National Guard Soldier mans a checkpoint at the World Trade Center in New York City on Sept. 14, 2001 following the 9/11 attacks which brought down the Trade Center's Twin Towers. New York National Guard Soldiers and Airmen played a key role in the state response to the attack. More than 14,000 members of the New York Army and Air National Guard, the New York Naval Militia and the New York Guard were on duty at some points in the months after the attack.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.0014 Date Posted: 08.31.2021 09:05 Photo ID: 6811009 VIRIN: 010914-Z-A3538-1001 Resolution: 400x600 Size: 60.33 KB Location: NEW YORK, NY, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NY National Guard on post after 9/11, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.