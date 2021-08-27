Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Football and 3rd ID

    Army Football and 3rd ID

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Luisito Brooks 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    The Army Black Knights football team will pay tribute to the Soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Division when they take on Georgia State. Headquartered at Fort Stewart, GA, the 3rd ID is known as the Rock of the Marne and has one of the most successful combat records of any division in The U.S. Army.

