Army Football and 3rd ID

The Army Black Knights football team will pay tribute to the Soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Division when they take on Georgia State. Headquartered at Fort Stewart, GA, the 3rd ID is known as the Rock of the Marne and has one of the most successful combat records of any division in The U.S. Army.

