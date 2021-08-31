MISAWA, Japan (Aug. 31, 2021) – Construction Electrician 2nd Class Lacrystal Thomas, assigned to Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Far East, Misawa Detachment, shuts down the primary power supply to a building in order to test a backup generator. NAVFAC Far East is the single facilities command serving Navy, Marine Corps and Department of Defense activities in the Far East Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2021 Date Posted: 08.31.2021 02:43 Photo ID: 6810669 VIRIN: 210831-N-GR586-1014 Resolution: 6848x4565 Size: 4.73 MB Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Far East Tests Emergency Power Systems, by PO3 Benjamin Ringers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.