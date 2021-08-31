Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Far East Tests Emergency Power Systems

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.31.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    MISAWA, Japan (Aug. 31, 2021) – Construction Electrician 2nd Class Lacrystal Thomas, assigned to Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Far East, Misawa Detachment, shuts down the primary power supply to a building in order to test a backup generator. NAVFAC Far East is the single facilities command serving Navy, Marine Corps and Department of Defense activities in the Far East Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Benjamin Ringers)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 02:43
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVFAC Far East Tests Emergency Power Systems, by PO3 Benjamin Ringers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NAVFAC
    Seabee
    Emergency
    Electrician
    NAF Misawa

