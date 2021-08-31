Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Zama programs equip newcomers to Japan with vital information

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.31.2021

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    The welcome packet that Camp Zama’s Army Community Service prepares for attendees at the newcomer’s orientation includes informational brochures, contact information, and local magazines. The newcomers’ orientation provides incoming employees with a primer on many of the installation’s key organizations and services.

    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 
