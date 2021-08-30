National Immunization Awareness Month is a reminder that throughout history vaccination has been employed as another weapon to keep military members safe.
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2021 22:53
|Photo ID:
|6810522
|VIRIN:
|210830-F-LL123-002
|Resolution:
|777x556
|Size:
|131.94 KB
|Location:
|WPAFB, OH, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, National Immunization Awareness Month, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Immunization entwined in Armed Forces history
LEAVE A COMMENT