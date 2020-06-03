Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LC-130 Operational Photo

    UNITED STATES

    03.06.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Scott Fremming 

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Mike Hill, 109th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, New York Air National Guard, inspects the landing tires on a LC-130 Hercules at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 6, 2020. The LC-130, also known as the "Skibird", is used in support of Operation DEEP FREEZE. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Scott Fremming)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2020
    Date Posted: 08.30.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LC-130 Operational Photo, by TSgt Scott Fremming, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

