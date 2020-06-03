LC-130 Operational Photo

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Mike Hill, 109th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, New York Air National Guard, inspects the landing tires on a LC-130 Hercules at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, March 6, 2020. The LC-130, also known as the “Skibird”, is used in support of Operation DEEP FREEZE. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Scott Fremming)

