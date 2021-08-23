JTF-SD, U.S. Space Command leaders host Senate committee representatives

SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Brig. Gen. Dennis Bythewood, Joint Task Force-Space Defense deputy commander; Maj. Gen. Brook Leonard, U.S. Space Command chief of staff and Chief Master Sgt. Jacob Simmons, JTF-SD command senior enlisted leader, welcome Frank Garcia, Jen Barrett, Matt Pylypciw and Jon Estridge, Senate Select Committee on Intelligence staff to Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado Aug. 23, 2021. Committee representatives learned more about the organization and engaged National Space Defense Center operators during their visit. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dennis Rogers)

