Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JTF-SD, U.S. Space Command leaders host Senate committee representatives

    JTF-SD, U.S. Space Command leaders host Senate committee representatives

    SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2021

    Photo by Dennis Rodgers 

    Joint Task Force-Space Defense

    SCHRIEVER SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- Brig. Gen. Dennis Bythewood, Joint Task Force-Space Defense deputy commander; Maj. Gen. Brook Leonard, U.S. Space Command chief of staff and Chief Master Sgt. Jacob Simmons, JTF-SD command senior enlisted leader, welcome Frank Garcia, Jen Barrett, Matt Pylypciw and Jon Estridge, Senate Select Committee on Intelligence staff to Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado Aug. 23, 2021. Committee representatives learned more about the organization and engaged National Space Defense Center operators during their visit. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dennis Rogers)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2021
    Date Posted: 08.30.2021 19:32
    Photo ID: 6810396
    VIRIN: 210823-F-WR604-0002
    Resolution: 4544x3029
    Size: 4.49 MB
    Location: SCHRIEVER SFB, CO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-SD, U.S. Space Command leaders host Senate committee representatives, by Dennis Rodgers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Activities and Events

    TAGS

    Space Command
    JTF-SD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT