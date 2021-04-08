Idaho National Guard father, son respond to fires together

Father and son team, Jeb and Tyson Baker, were two of 16 Idaho National Guardsmen who volunteered to assist the Idaho Department of Lands fight wildfires in northern Idaho after Gov. Brad Little declared a state of emergency in July. The group of citizen-Soldiers and Airmen assigned to Task Force Timber Shield left Boise in August and were the first in the Idaho National Guard’s history to deploy as Firefighter Type 2 Red Card certified wildland firefighters.

