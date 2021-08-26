Coast Guard repatriates 11 Dominican, returns 12 Haitian migrants to the Dominican Republic following at-sea interdiction in the Mona Passage 

Coast Guard Cutter Winslow Griesser’s boat crew is on scene with an illegal migrant voyage Aug. 26, 2021, in the Mona Passage between the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. The migrant group was comprised of 12 Haitians and 11 Dominican nationals, who were returned to the Dominican Republic Aug. 28, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2021 11:44
|Photo ID:
|6809853
|VIRIN:
|210826-G-G0107-2001
|Resolution:
|1645x742
|Size:
|427.94 KB
|Location:
|PR
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
