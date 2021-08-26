Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard repatriates 11 Dominican, returns 12 Haitian migrants to the Dominican Republic following at-sea interdiction in the Mona Passage 

    PUERTO RICO

    08.26.2021

    Coast Guard Cutter Winslow Griesser’s boat crew is on scene with an illegal migrant voyage Aug. 26, 2021, in the Mona Passage between the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. The migrant group was comprised of 12 Haitians and 11 Dominican nationals, who were returned to the Dominican Republic Aug. 28, 2021. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Location: PR
    TAGS

    Puerto Rico
    Sector San Juan
    Migrant Interdiction
    Mona Passage
    Coast Guard Cutter Winslow Grieser

