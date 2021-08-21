Equipment Operator Constructionman Cody Xander Tilley retrieves a plastic bottle from the breakwater in front of Lighthouse Beach, Souda Bay, Greece during a volunteer cleanup held Aug. 21. The Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay Chaplain’s office organizes multiple community relations projects each month. Eight Seabees assigned to Public Works Department (PWD) Souda Bay joined 12 NSA sailors for the beautification project. PWD Souda Bay provides first rate facilities solutions and services to NSA Souda Bay, its tenants and transient operating forces visiting NSA Souda Bay.

Photos by Lt. Michael Spoke, Chaplain, NSA Souda Bay

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2021 Date Posted: 08.30.2021 07:55 Photo ID: 6809650 VIRIN: 082121-N-JO929-001 Resolution: 2016x1512 Size: 1.26 MB Location: GR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Souda Bay Seabees hit the beach, by Lisa Woodbury Rama, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.