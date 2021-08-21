Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Souda Bay Seabees hit the beach

    GREECE

    08.21.2021

    Photo by Lisa Woodbury Rama 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central

    Equipment Operator Constructionman Cody Xander Tilley retrieves a plastic bottle from the breakwater in front of Lighthouse Beach, Souda Bay, Greece during a volunteer cleanup held Aug. 21. The Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay Chaplain’s office organizes multiple community relations projects each month. Eight Seabees assigned to Public Works Department (PWD) Souda Bay joined 12 NSA sailors for the beautification project. PWD Souda Bay provides first rate facilities solutions and services to NSA Souda Bay, its tenants and transient operating forces visiting NSA Souda Bay.
    Photos by Lt. Michael Spoke, Chaplain, NSA Souda Bay

    LEAVE A COMMENT

