Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hokanson: These four priorities will help National Guard keep our promise to America

    Hokanson: These four priorities will help National Guard keep our promise to America

    LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jim Greenhill 

    National Guard Bureau

    Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief, National Guard Bureau, addresses attendees at the 143rd National Guard Association of the United States General Conference, Las Vegas, Nevada, Aug. 29, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jim Greenhill)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2021
    Date Posted: 08.29.2021 14:48
    Photo ID: 6809026
    VIRIN: 210828-Z-DZ751-2306
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 2.39 MB
    Location: LAS VEGAS, NV, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hokanson: These four priorities will help National Guard keep our promise to America, by MSG Jim Greenhill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Hokanson: These four priorities will help National Guard keep our promise to America

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard Bureau
    Joint Chiefs of Staff
    CNGB
    Daniel Hokanson
    NGAUS
    priorities

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT