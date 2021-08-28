Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, good Samaritan rescues 1 in Biscayne Bay

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A good Samaritan found one migrant floating on this makeshift raft Aug. 28, 2021. The migrant was transported to the hospital for a higher level of care. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2021
    Date Posted: 08.29.2021 12:11
    Photo ID: 6808928
    VIRIN: 210828-G-G0107-1000
    Resolution: 1200x1600
    Size: 708.07 KB
    Location: MIAMI, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, good Samaritan rescues 1 in Biscayne Bay, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    miami
    migrants
    cuba
    d7
    makeshift vessel
    don't take to the seas

