Coast Guard, good Samaritan rescues 1 in Biscayne Bay

A good Samaritan found one migrant floating on this makeshift raft Aug. 28, 2021. The migrant was transported to the hospital for a higher level of care. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|08.28.2021
|08.29.2021 12:11
|6808928
|210828-G-G0107-1000
|1200x1600
|708.07 KB
|MIAMI, FL, US
|1
|0
