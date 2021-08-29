Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Centenarian Dentist Reflects on Career in Navy

    FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2021

    Photo by André Sobocinski 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    Navy dentist Lieutenant (junior grade) Albert D. Rohrer with wife Dorothy on their wedding day in 1945. Dr. Rohrer served as a Navy dentist in Navy Reserves until 1969. On August 28, 2021, he turned 100 years old. Photo courtesy of Mr. Oliver Olson

    Navy Medicine
    Navy Dentist
    Tarawa
    Dental Corps
    NavyMedicine
    Forensic Dentistry

