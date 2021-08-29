Centenarian Dentist Reflects on Career in Navy

Navy dentist Lieutenant (junior grade) Albert D. Rohrer with wife Dorothy on their wedding day in 1945. Dr. Rohrer served as a Navy dentist in Navy Reserves until 1969. On August 28, 2021, he turned 100 years old. Photo courtesy of Mr. Oliver Olson

