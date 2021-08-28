Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maxwell is a Incident Support Base for Hurricane Ida

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jennifer Stai 

    Trucks carrying supplies for the Federal Emergency Management Agency arrived to Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Aug. 28, 2021. The installation is an Incident Support base to pre-position equipment and personnel to support areas that may be affected by Hurricane Ida. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jennifer Stai)

    FEMA
    Hurricane Ida
    Federal Emergency Management Agency
    Maxwell AFB
    ISB
    Air University
    Ida
    Logistics Management Specialist
    Incident Support Base
    Atlanta Staging Management Team

