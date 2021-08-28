Trucks carrying supplies for the Federal Emergency Management Agency arrived to Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Aug. 28, 2021. The installation is an Incident Support base to pre-position equipment and personnel to support areas that may be affected by Hurricane Ida. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jennifer Stai)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.28.2021 Date Posted: 08.28.2021 17:34 Photo ID: 6808530 VIRIN: 210828-F-KR468-0159 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.65 MB Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Maxwell is a Incident Support Base for Hurricane Ida, by TSgt Jennifer Stai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.