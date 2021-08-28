Trucks carrying supplies for the Federal Emergency Management Agency arrived to Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Aug. 28, 2021. The installation is an Incident Support base to pre-position equipment and personnel to support areas that may be affected by Hurricane Ida. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jennifer Stai)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2021 17:34
|Photo ID:
|6808530
|VIRIN:
|210828-F-KR468-0159
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.65 MB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, AL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maxwell is a Incident Support Base for Hurricane Ida, by TSgt Jennifer Stai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
