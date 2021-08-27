Delivery of aid in Haiti

LES ANGLAIS, Haiti (Aug. 27, 2021) -- An overhead image captured by U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon Fighting Tiger 12 from the VP-8 Fighting Tigers out of Naval Air Station Jacksonville shows the offload and delivery of earthquake aid transported from a U.S Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey. In support of the USAID-led whole of government effort, U.S. military forces of Joint Task Force-Haiti are supporting the delivery of U.S. foreign disaster assistance. (Courtesy U.S. Navy Photo)

