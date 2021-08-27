Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Delivery of aid in Haiti

    HAITI

    08.27.2021

    Photo by Michael Wimbish  

    U.S. Southern Command

    LES ANGLAIS, Haiti (Aug. 27, 2021) -- An overhead image captured by U.S. Navy P-8 Poseidon Fighting Tiger 12 from the VP-8 Fighting Tigers out of Naval Air Station Jacksonville shows the offload and delivery of earthquake aid transported from a U.S Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey. In support of the USAID-led whole of government effort, U.S. military forces of Joint Task Force-Haiti are supporting the delivery of U.S. foreign disaster assistance. (Courtesy U.S. Navy Photo)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2021
    VIRIN: 210828-A-SB728-010
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delivery of aid in Haiti, by Michael Wimbish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    aid
    Osprey
    assistance
    earthquake
    Haiti
    JTFHAITI-2021

