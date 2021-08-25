Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Service Members provide support during evacuation

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    08.25.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    U.S. Army Spc. Cameron Wassmuth, an infantryman with the 24th Infantry Division, jokes with an Afghan child at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Aug. 25, 2021. Service members and NATO partners worked in many different positions in order to assist and ease the transition for the qualified evacuees of Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Maximilian Huth, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 14:05
    Photo ID: 6807019
    VIRIN: 210825-A-UW247-0244
    Resolution: 4603x3069
    Size: 6.48 MB
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Service Members provide support during evacuation, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Humanitarian
    Joint Service
    Afghanevacuation

