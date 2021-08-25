Service Members provide support during evacuation

U.S. Army Spc. Cameron Wassmuth, an infantryman with the 24th Infantry Division, jokes with an Afghan child at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Aug. 25, 2021. Service members and NATO partners worked in many different positions in order to assist and ease the transition for the qualified evacuees of Afghanistan. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Maximilian Huth, U.S. Army Central Public Affairs)

