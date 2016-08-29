Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Telephone token

    Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Telephone token

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The front and back of a telephone token found at an archaeological site at Fort McCoy is shown above in the composite image. These tokens were used in the Chicago area during the first half of the 20th century. (Image contributed by Colorado State University’s Center for Environmental Management of Military Lands)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2016
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 13:41
    Photo ID: 6806982
    VIRIN: 160829-O-a4608-858
    Resolution: 1529x1337
    Size: 469.63 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Telephone token, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Telephone token

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    history
    Fort McCoy
    archaeology

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT