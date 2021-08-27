Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    403rd Wing evacuates aircraft; continues to fly Ida

    KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman 

    403rd Wing/Public Affairs

    A WC-130J assigned to the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., takes off as a C-130J assigned to the 815th Airlift Squadron taxis to takeoff Aug. 27, 2021. Both squadrons evacuated to Kelly Field at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, ahead of anticipated impacts from Tropical Storm Ida. (U.S. Air Force by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2021
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 12:38
    Photo ID: 6806881
    VIRIN: 210827-F-KV687-1047
    Resolution: 5740x3827
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 403rd Wing evacuates aircraft; continues to fly Ida, by SSgt Kristen Pittman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hurricane Hunters
    Keesler
    AFRC
    IDA
    403rd Wing

