403rd Wing evacuates aircraft; continues to fly Ida

A WC-130J assigned to the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., takes off as a C-130J assigned to the 815th Airlift Squadron taxis to takeoff Aug. 27, 2021. Both squadrons evacuated to Kelly Field at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, ahead of anticipated impacts from Tropical Storm Ida. (U.S. Air Force by Staff Sgt. Kristen Pittman)

Date Taken: 08.27.2021 Date Posted: 08.27.2021 Location: KEESLER AIR FORCE BASE, MS, US