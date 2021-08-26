Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard and partner agencies respond to Haiti with humanitarian aid

    HAITI

    08.26.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    U.S. Navy Adm. Craig Faller, U.S. Southern Command commander, (far right) gives thanks to the Coast Guard MH-60 air crews in Port au Prince, Haiti, Aug. 26, 2021. Coast Guard helicopters and aircrews are transporting medical personnel and evacuating those requiring higher levels of care. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard and partner agencies respond to Haiti with humanitarian aid, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

