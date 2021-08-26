Coast Guard and partner agencies respond to Haiti with humanitarian aid

U.S. Navy Adm. Craig Faller, U.S. Southern Command commander, (far right) gives thanks to the Coast Guard MH-60 air crews in Port au Prince, Haiti, Aug. 26, 2021. Coast Guard helicopters and aircrews are transporting medical personnel and evacuating those requiring higher levels of care. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
