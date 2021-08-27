YNS1 Suraya Mattocks

Yeoman 1st Class (Submarine) Saraya Mattocks holds a picture of her grandfather, Everett S. Jordan, at Submarine Group Eight headquarters in Naples, Italy, Aug. 5, 2021. Mattocks was one of the first 36 enlisted Female Sailors to volunteer for submarine in 2015, and was recently selected for the 21021 Master Chief Anna Der-Vartanian Leadership Award. In 2018, she learned of the existence of her grandfather who served aboard USS Growler (SS 215) during WWII. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Alfred Coffield)

Date Taken: 08.27.2021 Location: NAPLES, IT