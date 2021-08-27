Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YNS1 Suraya Mattocks

    YNS1 Suraya Mattocks

    NAPLES, ITALY

    08.27.2021

    Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic

    Yeoman 1st Class (Submarine) Saraya Mattocks holds a picture of her grandfather, Everett S. Jordan, at Submarine Group Eight headquarters in Naples, Italy, Aug. 5, 2021. Mattocks was one of the first 36 enlisted Female Sailors to volunteer for submarine in 2015, and was recently selected for the 21021 Master Chief Anna Der-Vartanian Leadership Award. In 2018, she learned of the existence of her grandfather who served aboard USS Growler (SS 215) during WWII. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Alfred Coffield)

    Legacy: One Submariner's Extraordinary Family Heritage

    Submarine Force
    Submarine
    COMSUBLANT
    USS Growler

