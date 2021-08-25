Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Warrior of the Week

    Warrior of the Week

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Kemberly Groue 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Let's give Staff Sgt. Emily Leach from the 335th Training Squadron a shout-out for being chosen as the Warrior of the Week during this week's staff meeting! Leach identified a training deficiency within the final block of instruction of the personnel apprentice course covering deployment functions. This deficiency could have resulted in over 1,000 students annually receiving incorrect information when entering into the operational field. Within 16 hours, she completed a total overhaul of the course’s final objectives. Additionally, Leach created six new student-centered learning activities that engage each student into the material and grasp their part in the mission, a lecture that clearly breaks down how deployments are processed from cradle to grave and a test that compliments today’s most recent AFIs and deployment standards within the career field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kemberly Groue)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior of the Week, by Kemberly Groue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

