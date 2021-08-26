Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Senior leaders assemble for SAPM campaign kickoff

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2021

    Photo by Patrick Buffett 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Maj. Gen. Mark T. Simerly, CASCOM and Fort Lee commanding general, and Col. Karin L. Watson, Fort Lee garrison commander, sign the Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month pledge during an observance kickoff breakfast Aug. 26 at the Memorial Chapel Family Life Center. Flanking the senior leaders are Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge C. Escobedo and CSM Tamisha A. Love, the top enlisted leaders for the respective organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Buffett)

    TAGS

    Resiliency
    IMCOM
    Fort Lee
    CASCOM
    Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month
    Sustainment Center of Excellence
    Fort-Lee-News-2021

