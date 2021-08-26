Maj. Gen. Mark T. Simerly, CASCOM and Fort Lee commanding general, and Col. Karin L. Watson, Fort Lee garrison commander, sign the Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month pledge during an observance kickoff breakfast Aug. 26 at the Memorial Chapel Family Life Center. Flanking the senior leaders are Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge C. Escobedo and CSM Tamisha A. Love, the top enlisted leaders for the respective organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Buffett)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2021 Date Posted: 08.27.2021 09:40 Photo ID: 6806552 VIRIN: 210826-A-FL734-436 Resolution: 2400x1600 Size: 3.15 MB Location: FORT LEE, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Senior leaders assemble for SAPM campaign kickoff, by Patrick Buffett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.