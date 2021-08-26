Maj. Gen. Mark T. Simerly, CASCOM and Fort Lee commanding general, and Col. Karin L. Watson, Fort Lee garrison commander, sign the Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month pledge during an observance kickoff breakfast Aug. 26 at the Memorial Chapel Family Life Center. Flanking the senior leaders are Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge C. Escobedo and CSM Tamisha A. Love, the top enlisted leaders for the respective organizations. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick Buffett)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2021 09:40
|Photo ID:
|6806552
|VIRIN:
|210826-A-FL734-436
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|3.15 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Senior leaders assemble for SAPM campaign kickoff, by Patrick Buffett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Senior leaders assemble for SAPM campaign kickoff
LEAVE A COMMENT