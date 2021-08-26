Chico wishes U.S. Army Soldier well before training event

U.S. Army National Guard Soldier, Sgt. Justin Freed assigned to 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment, is greeted by Chico before heading out to a field training exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland on August 26, 2021. Before loading up into the Stryker infantry carrying vehicle for a training event, Sgt. Freed was confronted by Chico, the base mascot, to wish him good luck for an upcoming training exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Raymond Buslon)
Date Taken:
|08.26.2021
Date Posted:
|08.27.2021 06:26
Location:
|BEMOWO PISKIE, PL
|Hometown:
|KENT, WA, US
|Hometown:
|NASHVILLE, TN, US
|Hometown:
|SEATTLE, WA, US
