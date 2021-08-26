Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chico wishes U.S. Army Soldier well before training event

    BEMOWO PISKIE, POLAND

    08.26.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Raymond Buslon 

    Enhanced Forward Presence Battlegroup Poland

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldier, Sgt. Justin Freed assigned to 3rd Battalion, 161st Infantry Regiment, is greeted by Chico before heading out to a field training exercise at Bemowo Piskie Training Area, Poland on August 26, 2021. Before loading up into the Stryker infantry carrying vehicle for a training event, Sgt. Freed was confronted by Chico, the base mascot, to wish him good luck for an upcoming training exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Raymond Buslon)

    NATO
    Dogs
    Infantry
    StrongerTogether
    WashingtonNationalGuard
    DarkRifles

