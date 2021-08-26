Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wiesbaden Garrison Religious Services furnishes meals for new community members

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    08.26.2021

    Photo by Connie Dickey 

    U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden   

    WIESBADEN, Germany – Maj. Daniel Claypoole, U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Chaplain, visits with community newcomers, Kevin Pocada and Anna Campbell at the Clay Chapel on Clay Kaserne during the chapel’s meal ministry Aug. 26.

    The Religious Services Office provides a free meal to both newly-arrived community members as well as those departing during the Permanent Change of Station season. The free meals began in July and the last one for this year will be Sept. 2.

    Claypoole said that for the seven weeks the ministry has been providing meals this PCS season, there has been 40 volunteers who have served food to more than 700 people. The ministry provides the meals at the local chapels on both Clay and Hainerberg Kasernes.

    The chaplains use the time to visit with the community members and to explain the many activities and groups Religious Services have that may be of interest to anyone who wants to join.

