Coast Guard rescues 4 after fishing vessel runs aground near Dutch Harbor, Alaska

A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Kodiak deployed aboard Cutter Bertholf shares a moment with four survivors in Dutch Harbor after hoisting them from a rock near the grounded fishing vessel Endurance, about one mile west of Egg Island, near the entrance to Beaver Inlet, Unalaska, August 26, 2021. The survivors were then placed in the care of awaiting EMS in Dutch Harbor with no injuries reported at the time of transfer. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

