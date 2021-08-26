Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 4 after fishing vessel runs aground near Dutch Harbor, Alaska

    DUTCH HARBOR, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew from Air Station Kodiak deployed aboard Cutter Bertholf shares a moment with four survivors in Dutch Harbor after hoisting them from a rock near the grounded fishing vessel Endurance, about one mile west of Egg Island, near the entrance to Beaver Inlet, Unalaska, August 26, 2021. The survivors were then placed in the care of awaiting EMS in Dutch Harbor with no injuries reported at the time of transfer. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 4 after fishing vessel runs aground near Dutch Harbor, Alaska, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

