    Fort Dix - M9 Qualification 2-113th Infantry Squadron

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Kevin C Mcdevitt 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    This soldier from the 2-113th Infantry Squadron is shown taking his M9 Qualification Training located at Range 28A at the Fort Dix Ranges. In the M9 pistol qualification, Soldiers must hit the target with at least 24 rounds to obtain the marksmanship qualification. To become a sharpshooter, troops must hit the targets with 25 to 35 rounds. Finally, to get the expert badge with the pistol, Soldiers must hit the target with 36 to 40 rounds.

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 13:52
    Photo ID: 6805321
    VIRIN: 210818-O-BC272-328
    Resolution: 1735x1152
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Dix - M9 Qualification 2-113th Infantry Squadron, by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBMDL Fort Dix Ranges National Guard New Jersey

