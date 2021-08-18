Fort Dix - M9 Qualification 2-113th Infantry Squadron

This soldier from the 2-113th Infantry Squadron is shown taking his M9 Qualification Training located at Range 28A at the Fort Dix Ranges. In the M9 pistol qualification, Soldiers must hit the target with at least 24 rounds to obtain the marksmanship qualification. To become a sharpshooter, troops must hit the targets with 25 to 35 rounds. Finally, to get the expert badge with the pistol, Soldiers must hit the target with 36 to 40 rounds.

