Aircraft from the 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division, conduct a flyover at Lincoln Financial Field located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, during the Army versus Navy game on December 14, 2019. The flight included United States Military Academy West Point alumni Capt. Lindsay Heisler (left) and Capt. Lauren Smart (right). (Graphic provided by Capt. Lauren Smart, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division)
The spinning blades of a helicopter in Afghanistan created an Apache pilot in Alabama.
