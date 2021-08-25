Senior Airman Kawika Hasson, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental technician, checks a technical order before performing an operations check on an instrument panel inside a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Aug. 25, 2021. It’s vital to the Air Force mission that Airmen conduct routine maintenance on aircraft to ensure their operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2021 12:00
|Photo ID:
|6805217
|VIRIN:
|210825-F-UJ876-1015
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.48 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Checking operational readiness, by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
