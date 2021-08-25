Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Checking operational readiness

    Checking operational readiness

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Senior Airman Kawika Hasson, 911th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron electrical and environmental technician, checks a technical order before performing an operations check on an instrument panel inside a C-17 Globemaster III at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, Aug. 25, 2021. It’s vital to the Air Force mission that Airmen conduct routine maintenance on aircraft to ensure their operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.26.2021 12:00
    Photo ID: 6805217
    VIRIN: 210825-F-UJ876-1015
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.48 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

