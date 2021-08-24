Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Garrison member, Nepal native puts native language skills to use for Operations Allies Refuge

    GERMANY

    08.24.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Paras Upreti stands in front of the sign for the Directorate of Public Works in the Baumholder Military Community, Germany, Aug. 24. Upreti, an employee of U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, is volunteering Urdu language simultaneous interpretation services as thousands of Afghan evacuees stream into the Kaiserslautern Military Community and stay on Ramstein Air Base and the garrison's Rhine Ordnance Barracks site.

