Garrison member, Nepal native puts native language skills to use for Operations Allies Refuge

Paras Upreti stands in front of the sign for the Directorate of Public Works in the Baumholder Military Community, Germany, Aug. 24. Upreti, an employee of U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, is volunteering Urdu language simultaneous interpretation services as thousands of Afghan evacuees stream into the Kaiserslautern Military Community and stay on Ramstein Air Base and the garrison's Rhine Ordnance Barracks site.

