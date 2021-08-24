Paras Upreti stands in front of the sign for the Directorate of Public Works in the Baumholder Military Community, Germany, Aug. 24. Upreti, an employee of U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, is volunteering Urdu language simultaneous interpretation services as thousands of Afghan evacuees stream into the Kaiserslautern Military Community and stay on Ramstein Air Base and the garrison's Rhine Ordnance Barracks site.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2021 05:08
|Photo ID:
|6804605
|VIRIN:
|210824-A-ZZ998-001
|Resolution:
|1200x857
|Size:
|286.29 KB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
Garrison member, Nepal native puts native language skills to use for Operations Allies Refuge
