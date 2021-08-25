Command Indoctrination August 2021

DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Aug. 25, 2021) – U.S. Navy Sailors stationed onboard U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia pose for a photo with command leadership after a three day indoctrination course Aug. 25, 2021. Command indoctrination helps incoming Sailors get accustomed to the command along with relaying the command mission. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Stevin C. Atkins/released).

