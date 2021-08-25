Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Indoctrination August 2021

    FPO, AP, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Stevin Atkins 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (Aug. 25, 2021) – U.S. Navy Sailors stationed onboard U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia pose for a photo with command leadership after a three day indoctrination course Aug. 25, 2021. Command indoctrination helps incoming Sailors get accustomed to the command along with relaying the command mission. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Stevin C. Atkins/released).

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 23:43
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Command Indoctrination August 2021, by PO3 Stevin Atkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Diego Garcia
    U.S. Navy
    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

