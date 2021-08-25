Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NNSY welcomes USS Dwight D. Eisenhower for Planned Incremental Availability

    NNSY welcomes USS Dwight D. Eisenhower for Planned Incremental Availability

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Shelby West 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) welcomed USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) Aug. 25 in advance of its 13-month Planned Incremental Availability (PIA).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 18:37
    Photo ID: 6802508
    VIRIN: 210825-N-YO710-008
    Resolution: 5165x3443
    Size: 5.12 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NNSY welcomes USS Dwight D. Eisenhower for Planned Incremental Availability, by Shelby West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NNSY welcomes USS Dwight D. Eisenhower for Planned Incremental Availability

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Dwight D. Eisenhower
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT