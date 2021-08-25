A U.S. Army National Guard Soldier assigned to Task Force Spartan, U.S. Army Central, assists an Afghan evacuee with a medical screening process as one of the first steps in his arrival at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Aug. 25, 2021. USARCENT Soldiers from all components continue to work with their U.S. Central Command and Department of State teammates to support Afghanistan evacuation efforts with transportation, security, logistics and medical assistance at locations in Kuwait. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Katelynn Bissell)

