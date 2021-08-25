Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Afghanistan Evacuation

    Afghanistan Evacuation

    KUWAIT

    08.25.2021

    A U.S. Army National Guard Soldier assigned to Task Force Spartan, U.S. Army Central, assists an Afghan evacuee with a medical screening process as one of the first steps in his arrival at Camp Buehring, Kuwait, Aug. 25, 2021. USARCENT Soldiers from all components continue to work with their U.S. Central Command and Department of State teammates to support Afghanistan evacuation efforts with transportation, security, logistics and medical assistance at locations in Kuwait. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Katelynn Bissell)

