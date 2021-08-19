Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy SEALs Tour USS Michael Murphy

    Navy SEALs Tour USS Michael Murphy

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    08.19.2021

    Photo by Ensign Amara Timberlake 

    Naval Special Warfare Group ONE

    Cmdr. Jason Lautar, commanding officer of the guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112), greets Naval Special Warfare operators before a tour of the ship during a port visit. Naval Special Warfare is the nation’s premiere maritime special operations force and is uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and deliver all-domain options for naval and joint force commanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Amara Timberlake).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 15:00
    Photo ID: 6802103
    VIRIN: 210819-N-TM112-1001
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 880.12 KB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy SEALs Tour USS Michael Murphy, by ENS Amara Timberlake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SEALs
    NSW
    Naval Special Warfare
    INDOPACOM
    Fleet Integration

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT