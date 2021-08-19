Navy SEALs Tour USS Michael Murphy

Cmdr. Jason Lautar, commanding officer of the guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112), greets Naval Special Warfare operators before a tour of the ship during a port visit. Naval Special Warfare is the nation’s premiere maritime special operations force and is uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and deliver all-domain options for naval and joint force commanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Amara Timberlake).

