Cmdr. Jason Lautar, commanding officer of the guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112), greets Naval Special Warfare operators before a tour of the ship during a port visit. Naval Special Warfare is the nation’s premiere maritime special operations force and is uniquely positioned to extend the Fleet’s reach and deliver all-domain options for naval and joint force commanders. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Amara Timberlake).
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.25.2021 15:00
|Photo ID:
|6802103
|VIRIN:
|210819-N-TM112-1001
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|880.12 KB
|Location:
|SANTA RITA, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy SEALs Tour USS Michael Murphy, by ENS Amara Timberlake, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
