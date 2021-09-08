Lt. Cmdr. Austin Rasbach, TWENTY SECOND Naval Construction Regiment's (22 NCR) Operations Officer monitors the progress of the Distributed Littoral Operations Fuel Transfer System (DLOFTS), moving fuel from a ship close to shore through a fuel line to a fuel bladder on the beach during Large Scale Exercise (LSE) 2021.



22 NCR provided Command and Control (C2) of assigned Naval Expeditionary Combat Forces (NECF), Marine engineers, and other naval units, overseeing a naval integrated task element during Joint Logistics Over the Shore (JLOTS) missions and throughout various, multi-disciplined engineering projects.



LSE 2021 was designed to refine how the Navy and Marine Corps synchronizes maritime operations across multiple Fleets, in support of the joint force. For some, the integration experience was a critical component to future success.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2021 Date Posted: 08.25.2021 08:24 Photo ID: 6801402 VIRIN: 210809-N-QT231-025 Resolution: 4256x2832 Size: 3.7 MB Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, TWENTY SECOND Naval Construction Regiment provides command and control of DLOFTS evolution during LSE 2021, by Jeffrey Pierce, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.