    TWENTY SECOND Naval Construction Regiment provides command and control of DLOFTS evolution during LSE 2021

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2021

    Photo by Jeffrey Pierce 

    Naval Construction Group TWO

    Lt. Cmdr. Austin Rasbach, TWENTY SECOND Naval Construction Regiment's (22 NCR) Operations Officer monitors the progress of the Distributed Littoral Operations Fuel Transfer System (DLOFTS), moving fuel from a ship close to shore through a fuel line to a fuel bladder on the beach during Large Scale Exercise (LSE) 2021.

    22 NCR provided Command and Control (C2) of assigned Naval Expeditionary Combat Forces (NECF), Marine engineers, and other naval units, overseeing a naval integrated task element during Joint Logistics Over the Shore (JLOTS) missions and throughout various, multi-disciplined engineering projects.

    LSE 2021 was designed to refine how the Navy and Marine Corps synchronizes maritime operations across multiple Fleets, in support of the joint force. For some, the integration experience was a critical component to future success.

