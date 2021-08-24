Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRMC obstetrics team aids in Afghan evacuee birth

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, GERMANY

    08.24.2021

    Photo by Marcy Sanchez  

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany - (From left) U.S. Air Force Maj. Kristin Blouin, neonatal nurse, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, and native of Tennessee Colony, Texas, and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lamaar Melvin, aerospace medical technician, Labor and Delivery, LRMC, and native of Newburgh, New York, were part of an obstetrics team which responded to an Afghan evacuee newborn delivery which occurred minutes after an aircraft landing, which transported the evacuee, at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. The team, part of U.S. Armed Forces medical efforts in response to the Afghanistan evacuations, is one of many 24/7 medical teams staged at Ramstein Air Base, which has transformed itself into the logistical hub for the evacuation of people from Afghanistan in less than a week.

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.25.2021 04:04
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RP, DE 
    Hometown: NEWBURGH, NY, US
    Hometown: TENNESSEE COLONY, TX, US
    StrongerTogether
    Target_news_Europe
    Operation Allies Refuge
    AfghanWithdrawal
    EUCOMAfgEvac

