Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Indian Ships Arrive at U.S. Naval Base Guam

    Indian Ships Arrive at U.S. Naval Base Guam

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    08.21.2021

    Photo by Valerie Maigue 

    U.S. Naval Base Guam

    SANTA RITA, Guam (Aug. 23, 2021) - The American flag waves in the wind off
    of USS O'Kane (DDG 77), as the Indian flag is flown off of INS Shivalik (F47) at U.S. Naval Base Guam Aug. 21.

    INS Kadmatt (P29), an anti-submarine warfare corvette, and INS Shivalik (F47), a Shivalik class multi-role stealth frigate, arrived at U.S. Naval Base Guam Aug. 21. The two ships are scheduled to participate in the annual joint naval Malabar 2021 exercise.

    Malabar 2021 is an example of the enduring partnership between Australian,
    Indian, Japanese and American maritime forces, who routinely operate together in the Indo-Pacific, fostering a cooperative approach toward regional security and stability.

    (U.S. Navy Photo by Valerie Maigue)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 22:16
    Photo ID: 6801060
    VIRIN: 210821-N-VV159-0091
    Resolution: 4402x3034
    Size: 940.55 KB
    Location: SANTA RITA, GU 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Indian Ships Arrive at U.S. Naval Base Guam, by Valerie Maigue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    INS Shivalik F47 USS O'Kane Indian Navy Malabar 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT