Indian Ships Arrive at U.S. Naval Base Guam

SANTA RITA, Guam (Aug. 23, 2021) - The American flag waves in the wind off

of USS O'Kane (DDG 77), as the Indian flag is flown off of INS Shivalik (F47) at U.S. Naval Base Guam Aug. 21.



INS Kadmatt (P29), an anti-submarine warfare corvette, and INS Shivalik (F47), a Shivalik class multi-role stealth frigate, arrived at U.S. Naval Base Guam Aug. 21. The two ships are scheduled to participate in the annual joint naval Malabar 2021 exercise.



Malabar 2021 is an example of the enduring partnership between Australian,

Indian, Japanese and American maritime forces, who routinely operate together in the Indo-Pacific, fostering a cooperative approach toward regional security and stability.



(U.S. Navy Photo by Valerie Maigue)

